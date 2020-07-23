KP Tribal Area Development Regulation Ordinance extended for 90 days

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has extended KP Federally Administered Tribal Area Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance 2020 for a further period of ninety days.

A notification issued by Secretary Provincial Assembly said that Provincial Assembly has extended KP Federally Administered Tribal Area Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance 2020 for a further period of ninety days with effect from its date of expiry.