KP Tribal Area Development Regulation Ordinance Extended For 90 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has extended KP Federally Administered Tribal Area Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance 2020 for a further period of ninety days.
A notification issued by Secretary Provincial Assembly said that Provincial Assembly has extended KP Federally Administered Tribal Area Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance 2020 for a further period of ninety days with effect from its date of expiry.