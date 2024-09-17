KP turns green on Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned green on Tuesday where people celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

Buildings, markets and homes throughout the province were festooned with decorative lights and buntings, and the air was filled with recitations of Durood o Salam on the holy Prophet (PBUH), who was sent as Rehmatul Lilalameen (mercy for mankind).

From South Waziristan to Upper Kohistan, and from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, every district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was adorned in green colours, symbolizing the significance of the historic day.

The people of all walks of life, local and government organizations and communities held naath khwani events, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The day began with a 21-gun salute in Peshawar. Special prayers were offered for Pakistan's progress and prosperity besides eternal peace of all martyrs, who laid down lives for protection of motherland.

Milad processions were a key feature of the celebrations, with significant processions organized by Idara Tableeg Islam. One procession, led by Syed Zahir Ali Shah, set off from Rampura Gate, while another, led by Syed Inayatullah Shah, began in Gulbahar at Peshawar.

Participants in large numbers in these processions recited Durood o Salam, reflecting their deep love and veneration for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The government offices and public institutions across the province were closed for the day, allowing residents to take part fully in the celebrations.

Addressing a seminar on the life and Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in connection with Rabiul Awal celebrations here, Professor Dr Hifazatullah Shah, Chairman, Islamic Studies Department, Islamia College Peshawar said that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had broken the shackles of slavery, cruelty and injustices in Arab peninsula where tribes were fighting for centuries on petty disputes and established lasting peace there.

"More than fourteen centuries ago, a child named Muhammad (PBUH) was born into the family of Hazrat Abdullah in Makkah, present-day Saudi Arabia, who had changed human history and civilizations besides Arab Peninsula through peaceful propagation of islam and made warring tribes as friends and brothers," he told the seminar attended by cross section of the society, academia and students in large numbers.

Dr Hifazatullah said that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been revered as the last prophet of Allah Almighty in a lineage that includes many other significant prophets in the religious history of the world.

He said the life and teachings of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have left an indelible mark on the entire world, demonstrating a profound impact on human history and course of civilizations of all times.

The historical and scholarly records converge on a remarkable fact that within a brief span of twenty-three years, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had transformed a society characterized by ignorance, cruelty and barbarism at the arab peninsula into one renowned for its great tolerance, mutual coexistence, mercy and moral integrity.

The Arabian peninsula, once known for its long tribal conflicts and social injustices, became a beacon of ethical conduct and enlightened leadership under His (SAWW) guidance.

"Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) influence extends beyond religious doctrine and borders as his life exemplified the virtues of compassion, justice, and wisdom. His approach to leadership, characterized by kindness, mercy and empathy, offered a timeless model for ethical behavior and social harmony of all times," he said.

"The world can’t present any other example of this miraculous success. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had founded Islam through peaceful means that shaped the lives of billions of Muslims around the world and founded one of the world’s greatest Muslims civilization of all times" said Dr Hifzatullah Shah.

He said the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had been attracted by everyone in society because of his noble qualities and was a perfect example of an honest, merciful, compassionate, truthful, and brave human being who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures lived on the face of earth.

"Muhammad (PBUH) was a Prophet raised and guided by Allah, the creator and sustainer of all human beings for the guidance and happiness of mankind and the harmony of coexistence, therefore he lived not for himself but for others and is a mercy for all the worlds."

Dr Hifazatullah said that His (PBUH) qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, humble and modest and his concern for orphans and children, respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders touched everyone’s heart irrespective of race, colour, gender religion or faith.

Religious scholar, Tila Muhammad Siddiqui said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also stressed on equality, kindness and about the rights of women and orphans. The last Prophet (PBUH) had showed his followers the value of harmony, tolerance and mutual coexistence in social life and simplicity in family affairs.

"The family and social life of the last Prophet of Allah were shaped around Islamic principles and ensuring peace as well as happiness for all. When teaching the rights of women he taught his followers as saying, “The best among you are those who behave best towards their wives. The best among you is the one who is the kindest to his wife and the worst among you is the one who treats his wife badly”.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself was a perfect family man for all time and raised four daughters, educated them and married them to pious husbands.

"As a businessman, successful reformist, strategic leader, and brilliant administrator, He was an extraordinary individual in his social life. As a businessman, He used to give needy people whatever he earned and was extremely generous besides encouraged His followers to help people in need."

Tila Siddiqui said that one of the companions once asked Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which act in Islam is the best and He replied, “To feed the poor and needy people whether Muslim and non-Muslim and greet the people you know and those you do not regardless of religion, caste or race."

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had set up principles based on the holy Qur’an to create order in social life. A few of these principles include the brotherhood of all Muslims helping one another and solidarity among people as well as speaking up against injustice, slavery and cruelty.

He said that historic Hijatul Wida sermon had outlined the holy Prophet's universal message of a righteous, inclusive, tolerant and prosperous society.

"The holy Prophet ( PBUH) left us with the most important lesson that we are all equal. No one has any superiority over any other on any basis except by piety and righteousness."

The religious scholars said that all problems that the Muslims Ummah was currently facing could be addressed by strictly following the teaching of holy Quran and Life & Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) imperative to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

The best way of celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi was to include poor people and orphans in our happiness and work tirelessly for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

As the Muslims across the globe commemorated His (SAWW) birthday annversary , the life and Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continue to inspire billions of individuals and communities especially Muslims to strive for a peaceful world.

