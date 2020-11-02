KP UHC Step Towards PM Vision Of Welfare State : Mahmood Khan
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mohamed Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) would deliver on all its promises with the people through social welfare projects.
In a statement , chief minister said that PTI government was committed for the welfare of people.
" Universal health coverage (UHC) through Sehat Sahulat Cards is a big step towards attaining Imran Khan's vision of welfare state on the model of Riast e Madina ".
He said that over 300 hospitals to be registered for Sehat Sahulat programme across the country.
It was launched in four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts in 2015 covering 3 percent population and was extended to 51 percent population in 2016, 69 percent in 2017.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate Sehat Cards on November 6 and will also address public gathering in Swat.