KP UHC Step Towards PM Vision Of Welfare State : Mahmood Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

KP UHC step towards PM vision of welfare state : Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mohamed Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) would deliver on all its promises with the people through social welfare projects.

In a statement , chief minister said that PTI government was committed for the welfare of people.

" Universal health coverage (UHC) through Sehat Sahulat Cards is a big step towards attaining Imran Khan's vision of welfare state on the model of Riast e Madina ".

He said that over 300 hospitals to be registered for Sehat Sahulat programme across the country.

It was launched in four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts in 2015 covering 3 percent population and was extended to 51 percent population in 2016, 69 percent in 2017.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate Sehat Cards on November 6 and will also address public gathering in Swat.

