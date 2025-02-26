KP, UNFPA Sign MoU To Boost Population Management, Gender Equality
Published February 26, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have joined hands to promote population management, family planning, and gender equality in the province.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two entities, marking a significant step toward legislative and societal reforms in these areas.
The signing ceremony, held at the KP Assembly, was witnessed by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Special Secretary Waqar Shah represented the provincial government, while UNFPA’s Dr. Luay Shabaneh signed the agreement on behalf of the international organization.
The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for legislative cooperation on population-related issues.
Key initiatives include the establishment of a parliamentary forum, the formulation of new laws, and the launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of balanced population growth, family planning, and gender equality.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati hailed the agreement as a historic milestone for the province.
He emphasized the critical need for balanced population growth to ensure sustainable development, improved public health, and the empowerment of women. “This collaboration is a vital step toward addressing the challenges of population management and advancing women’s rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he stated.
The Speaker further stressed the importance of joint efforts between the government, international organizations, and civil society to achieve meaningful progress in family planning and gender equality.
“Only through collective action can we create a society where every individual, especially women, has the opportunity to thrive,” he added.
The partnership between the KP Assembly and UNFPA is expected to pave the way for innovative policies and programs that will not only address population dynamics but also promote women’s development and rights across the province.
