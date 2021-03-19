UrduPoint.com
KP Universities Become Most Expensive; Governor For A Model Act To Run Affairs Of Universities

Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A high level meeting convened here by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday was informed that the provincial public sector universities have become most expensive universities of the country.

The governor chairing the meeting said that institutions of higher education were not revenue generating entities rather these were established to impart best quality education on subsidized charges.

The meeting attended by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri discussed various issues and suggestions related to quality of education, administrative and financial issues of public sector universities.

Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force Science and Technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman and Secretary Punjab and Islamabad Education Department attended the meeting through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said "eligibility for appointment of Vice Chancellors should be based on quality while the posts of Registrar, Controller, Provost and Treasurer should be filled on the basis of experience in the relevant field instead of teachers.

" The governor said that there should be a model act to run the affairs of universities in the best possible way. Shah Farman asked the Search and Scrutiny Committee to review its modalities for appointment of Vice Chancellors.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall procedure for appointment of Vice Chancellors, including qualifications, criteria and the role of the search and Scrutiny Committee besides the overall performance of Vice Chancellors appointed so far.

The meeting agreed to control the recruitment of non-teaching faculty in public sector universities as per the agreed mechanism.

It was revealed by Higher Education department that KP public sector universities have become the most expensive universities mainly due to increased unnecessary expenditure and unjustified recruitments especially of non-teaching staff.

The meeting also discussed external audits of public sector universities and measures to improve financial affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the post of Vice Chancellor is an important administrative designation as he/she had to look after the education, financial as well as the administrative matters.

