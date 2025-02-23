Open Menu

KP Universities To Soon Have Permanent VCs: Meena Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KP universities to soon have permanent VCs: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, has said that universities across the province will soon have permanent vice-chancellors.

He stated all necessary processes are in their final stages adding the matter will be resolved within a month.

In a statement to media, the minister also revealed that a comprehensive financial plan has been developed to address the financial crisis in universities. With its implementation, financial difficulties will be resolved by the next fiscal year.

Speaking on other matters, the provincial minister noted that any reshuffling in the cabinet would be decided by the leadership.

He further added that the Minister for Health is performing well, and positive steps are being taken in the healthcare sector.

Meena Khan Afridi reiterated his commitment to resolving the leadership and financial challenges faced by the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

