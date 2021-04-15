KP unveils new time schedule for Vaccine Centers in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday announced a new time schedules for vaccination centers to vaccinate healthcare workers and senior citizens against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday announced a new time schedules for vaccination centers to vaccinate healthcare workers and senior citizens against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan.

According to a notification issued by Health Department, first shift in all vaccination centers would remain open from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M while the second (night) shift from 8:00 P.M to 1:00 A.M. However,vaccination centers established in Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs), District Headquarters Hospitals, Civil Hospital (Category D) and all those hospitals providing 24-hour health services would remain open.

All officers concerned and vaccination staff have been directed for continuation of accelerated vaccination according to the time schedule and all those citizens who were over 50 years old should send their national identity card number on 1166 to register themselves for Corona preventive vaccines.

According to statistics available with health department, so far 49,060 health workers and 89,843 senior citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus while 958 Septuagenarians have also been given CanSino vaccine.