UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Usher Council Approves Funds For Poor's Healthcare, Livelihood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

KP Usher Council approves funds for poor's healthcare, livelihood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usher Council on Thursday approved funds for treatment and livelihood of the deserving people that would benefit around 100000 people with Rs 12000 financial assistance per head.

A meeting to this connection was held with Chairman Engineer Umer Farooq in the chair and attended by Deputy Secretary, Muhammad Fayyaz, Secretary Admin Zakat, Mubashir Khan, member KP Zakat Council Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi, Maulana Kafeel, Shaukat Ali, Shagufta Gul, Dr Rifat Azis and officials concerned including district chairmen from merged districts.

The meeting discussed in detail starting online system from the month of October, provision of dowry Funds, scarcity of staff and provision of healthcare facilities to poor in big hospitals of the province.

The Chairman of the council told the meeting that catching up with the pace of modern technology was need of the hour and the council should be put on modern lines to further streamline the affairs.

He said it was the responsibility of all of us to work with selflessness and provide Zakat funds to the real deserving people well in time. He said we have to provide every possible assistance to the deserving people at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Poor October All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

11 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

27 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

41 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

42 minutes ago

PM launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deservi ..

56 minutes ago

Release detained fisherfolk to mark independence m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.