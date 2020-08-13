(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usher Council on Thursday approved funds for treatment and livelihood of the deserving people that would benefit around 100000 people with Rs 12000 financial assistance per head.

A meeting to this connection was held with Chairman Engineer Umer Farooq in the chair and attended by Deputy Secretary, Muhammad Fayyaz, Secretary Admin Zakat, Mubashir Khan, member KP Zakat Council Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi, Maulana Kafeel, Shaukat Ali, Shagufta Gul, Dr Rifat Azis and officials concerned including district chairmen from merged districts.

The meeting discussed in detail starting online system from the month of October, provision of dowry Funds, scarcity of staff and provision of healthcare facilities to poor in big hospitals of the province.

The Chairman of the council told the meeting that catching up with the pace of modern technology was need of the hour and the council should be put on modern lines to further streamline the affairs.

He said it was the responsibility of all of us to work with selflessness and provide Zakat funds to the real deserving people well in time. He said we have to provide every possible assistance to the deserving people at their doorstep.