KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill, KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties Bill tabled:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan Friday tabled KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill 2020 and KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Bill 2020 in provincial assembly.

The session was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Gahni. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vagrancy Bill 2020 Bill was aimed to provide for care, rehabilitation and reintegration of vagrants in KP province.

The bill read that government would also establish and maintain one or more Dar-ul-Kafala at such place or places as it may think fit for the care, detention, training and maintenance of vagrants and their dependents.

The objectives of KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties Bill 2020 includes promotion of tourism and attract international and domestic tourists by providing them quality standards in hospitality sector and help revenue generation to be spent for development and enrichment of tourism industry in the province.

Meanwhile Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan also moved a motion to consider Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration ( Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Bill 2020 while Munawar Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, moved a motion before the house to deliberate Land Acquisition ( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2020.

The land acquisition bill was later referred to concerned committee for inviting proposals and suggestions.