UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill, KP Government Rest House And Tourism Properties Bill Tabled:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill, KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties Bill tabled:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan Friday tabled KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill 2020 and KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Bill 2020 in provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan Friday tabled KP Vagrancy Restraint Bill 2020 and KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Bill 2020 in provincial assembly.

The session was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Gahni. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vagrancy Bill 2020 Bill was aimed to provide for care, rehabilitation and reintegration of vagrants in KP province.

The bill read that government would also establish and maintain one or more Dar-ul-Kafala at such place or places as it may think fit for the care, detention, training and maintenance of vagrants and their dependents.

The objectives of KP Government Rest House and Tourism Properties Bill 2020 includes promotion of tourism and attract international and domestic tourists by providing them quality standards in hospitality sector and help revenue generation to be spent for development and enrichment of tourism industry in the province.

Meanwhile Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan also moved a motion to consider Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration ( Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Bill 2020 while Munawar Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, moved a motion before the house to deliberate Land Acquisition ( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2020.

The land acquisition bill was later referred to concerned committee for inviting proposals and suggestions.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Law Minister May 2020 Government Industry

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

15 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

13 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.