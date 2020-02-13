UrduPoint.com
KP Vice Chancellors To Chalk Out Financial Plan For Consideration Of Provincial Govt, HEC

Vice Chancellors Committee (KP Chapter) Thursday held an emergency meeting and discussed the issues being faced by public sector universities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellors Committee (KP Chapter) Thursday held an emergency meeting and discussed the issues being faced by public sector universities in the province.

The Committee decided to finalize a comprehensive financial plan to be submitted to the provincial government and the HEC to curb the expenditures and check ballooning pensions.

The committee particularly discussed the recent directive from Chancellor's office.

The committee decided to seek an urgent meeting with the Chancellor to apprise him of the difficulties and specific problems.

