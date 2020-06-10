KP voice for 3% share for merged district in NFC award : Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that during meeting of the National Economic Council Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government raised voice for 3% share in the NFC award for the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Wednesday said that during meeting of the National Economic Council Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government raised voice for 3% share in the NFC award for the merged districts.

He informed that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan informed the prime minister that provinces had agreed upon giving 3% of the NFC to merged districts in the NFC award, however Sindh and Balochistan, were reluctant.

Briefing media persons at the Civil Secretariat Cell, the Information Advisor said Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Sindh and Balochistan provinces to give 3% of the NFC award to the merged districts as per their promise.

The prime minister also assured full cooperation from the federation for the rapid development of the merged districts, adding that all the promises would be fulfilled to end problems of the deprived merged districts.

He stated that the process of development of the merged districts was in full swing under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. While talking about the ongoing efforts of the district administration, the advisor informed that the district administration took action against 1, 66, 387 for violating the SOPs regarding coronavirus besides 41,563 units /businesses were warned and 3219 units have also been sealed for violation of SOPs.

He said that fines of over Rs 8.7million was collected so far for violation of SOPs. The advisor said that the capacity for Coronavirus patients in the hospitals was enhanced for which steps had already been taken and urged businessmen to ensure implementation of SOPs adding that the government would soon overcome the crisis with cooperation of the people and businessmen.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was leading from the front line against Coronavirus and was reviewing all the arrangements himself. He said that sacrifices offered by doctors and paramedics staff would always be remembered by the entire nation.

Talking about the artificial shortage of existing petroleum products, he said that the issue of petrol was raised with the Federal government where Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in touch with the Secretary Petroleum regarding the supply of petrol.

He said that the administrations of all the districts were doing their best against the perpetrators of artificial shortage of petrol and petrol pumps behind artificial shortage were being sealed. He said that the government's priority was to provide relief to the people and make their lives safer.