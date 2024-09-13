Open Menu

KP Waiting For Center’s Reply On Regularization Of NCP Vehicles: Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KP waiting for Center’s reply on regularization of NCP vehicles: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor on Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said the province was waiting for a reply from the Federal Government over suggestions to regularize the non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles.

In a statement issued to the media, he said the matter of regularization of NCP vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was waiting for a decision from the Federal Government adding that as soon as the suggestions forwarded by the KP government was approved, work on regularization of NCP vehicles will start in the province.

Saif further said that there were proofs that NCP vehicles have also been used in terrorist activities, adding that with the registration of these vehicles the owner of the vehicle, used in subversive activity, will easily be identified.

The registration of these vehicles, he added, will also generate a hefty revenue for the provincial government.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved the suggestions for the regularization of NCP vehicles before sending them to the Center for approval.

Barrister Saif informed that the KP government had suggested regularization of over 0.2 million NCP vehicles plying on roads in Merged Districts and Malakand Division. Besides, he said the provincial government had also forwarded suggestions for not regularizing the stolen and tempered vehicles.

Talking about the suggestions and documents released regarding the registration of such vehicles, he said the tax-filer owner of an 800 CC vehicle would have to pay Rs 100,000 for registration while the amount for a non-filer owner was Rs 150,000.

Likewise, he said for the vehicle having a 2500 CC engine, the filer owner was supposed to pay Rs 700,000 while the non-filer had to pay Rs one million.

The document had suggested a registration fee of Rs 15000 for up to 800 CC vehicles while the registration fee of a 2500 CC vehicle was Rs 100,000, he added.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Vehicle Malakand Muhammad Ali Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

15 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

15 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

15 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

15 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

15 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

15 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

15 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan