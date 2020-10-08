KP, WAPDA to prepare development package for Mohmand district

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) would jointly prepare a development package including road infrastructure, health facilities, clean drinking water and other projects of public welfare for tribal district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) would jointly prepare a development package including road infrastructure, health facilities, clean drinking water and other projects of public welfare for tribal district Mohmand.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would announce the said developmental package during his visit to district Mohmand to be scheduled in near future, this was revealed in a call on meeting of Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. Retired Muzzamil Hussain with CM KP Mahmood Khan held here on Thursday.

Matters related to the under construction Mohmand Dam came under discussion in the meeting, while the CM was briefed about the progress so far made on the under construction Mohmand dam.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Energy and Power department Zubair Khan and other high ups of WAPDA were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM termed the Mohmand dam project as a significant project for the development of not only District Mohmand but for the entire area and said that with the completion of Mohmand Dam a new era of development and prosperity would usher in the area adding that it would give boost to agriculture sector in the area as well as would enhance prospects for generating electricity.

He said that Mohmand Dam project would also create maximum employment opportunities, adding that local people would be given first priority for hiring against non technical jobs in the Mohmand dam project.

The CM also discussed supply of clean drinking water to Peshawar city and various ongoing hydro power projects in the province during the discussion.