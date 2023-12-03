Open Menu

KP Weather To Remain Cold, Partly Cloudy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KP weather to remain cold, partly cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The weather is likely to remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Met Office told here Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, the official said.

In Kalam, the mercury fell due to freezing. The temperature in Kalam is minus 3 degrees centigrade, the official added.

The minimum temperature in Peshawar is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said, adding, Chitral 1, Dir 0, Malam Jabba 1 and Takhtbhai recorded 7 degrees Celsius.

