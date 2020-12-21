UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Wheat Quota Increased By 1000 Ton: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

KP wheat quota increased by 1000 ton: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Monday said that wheat quota for province has been increased from 5000 ton to 6000 ton while daily flour supply to Peshawar has also been increased from 27,860 bags to 30,000 bags.

In a statement issued here, he said that government was taking all-out steps for guaranteeing the provision of flour to the people at their door steps. He said that increase in the wheat quota and supply of flour bags and transportation of special, fine and super fine flour from Punjab has brought down rates of the commodity in open market.

The adviser said the government was utilizing all available resources for provision of cheap flour to people at their door steps. He said no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of people.

He also vowed stern legal action against those involved in black marketing, profiteering and business of sub-standard edibles. He warned both flour millers and dealers for guaranteeing flour to people at official rates, otherwise their business would be sealed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Fine Market All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

41 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

56 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

60 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.