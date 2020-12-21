(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Monday said that wheat quota for province has been increased from 5000 ton to 6000 ton while daily flour supply to Peshawar has also been increased from 27,860 bags to 30,000 bags.

In a statement issued here, he said that government was taking all-out steps for guaranteeing the provision of flour to the people at their door steps. He said that increase in the wheat quota and supply of flour bags and transportation of special, fine and super fine flour from Punjab has brought down rates of the commodity in open market.

The adviser said the government was utilizing all available resources for provision of cheap flour to people at their door steps. He said no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of people.

He also vowed stern legal action against those involved in black marketing, profiteering and business of sub-standard edibles. He warned both flour millers and dealers for guaranteeing flour to people at official rates, otherwise their business would be sealed.