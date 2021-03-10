UrduPoint.com
KP Wildlife Confers MPA With Best Conservation Award 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP Wildlife confers MPA with Best Conservation Award 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has conferred MPA, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur from D.I.Khan with `Best Conservation Award 2020' as a token of acknowledgement for his efforts and cooperation in conservation of rare species.

"The award has been launched by Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the year 2020 for encouragement and acknowledgement of people who are extending support to deptt in conservation efforts," said Niaz Ahmad, DFO Wildlife Extension.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Niaz said the award was handed over to MPA, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur by Secretary Environment KP, Shahid Ullah Khan at a ceremony held here the other day.

Niaz said recommendations were sought from all the DFOs of Wildlife Department to forward nominations of personalities extending cooperation to department in its efforts of conservation and protection of wild species.

Almost all the DFOs send nominations which were evaluated at the headquarter by senior officials and a name was finalized for the award.

He said MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur is extending great support and cooperation to Wildlife Department in D.I.Khan district as a result of which department has made a lot of raids and recovered numerous number of animals from poachers besides taking action against hunters.

The Wildlife Department will confer this award on annual basis after evaluation of nominations sent by its concerned staffers working at district level, Niaz added.

