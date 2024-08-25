KP wildlife department imposes ban on hunting of partridges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has imposed a ban on the hunting of partridges and their trade in the province.

According to the spokesman of the KP wildlife department, a complete ban on the hunting of partridges has been imposed this year.

He sought the cooperation of the general public in this regard.

Strong action would be taken against violators, he said.