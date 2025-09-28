KP Wildlife Department Takes Giant Leap In Conservation Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Shahid Zaman, Secretary of the Department of Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday visited the famous game reserves of Kohat to oversee conservation efforts. Accompanied by senior officials, including Chief Conservator of Wildlife Dr. Mohsin Farooq and Conservator KP National Parks Muhammad Hussain, Zaman reviewed the "Rewilding Program" aimed at restoring rare wildlife in their natural habitats.
During the visit, Zaman and his team successfully released Blackbuck and Chinkara (Indian Gazelle) into the wild. This move aims to ensure the breeding of these rare animals and their integration into the natural ecosystem.
The release is a significant step towards preserving biodiversity and restoring ecological balance. Zaman emphasized the importance of taking all necessary safety measures and maintaining environmental balance during the migration and residence of animals.
The delegation also visited the Chughto Game Reserve, where preparations for releasing blackbucks from cages were underway.
Zaman also appreciated the ongoing work, highlighting its importance for wildlife conservation and habitat restoration.
