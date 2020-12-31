UrduPoint.com
KP Wildlife Dept Establishes Range Office In South Waziristan District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:02 PM

KP Wildlife Dept establishes range office in South Waziristan district

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has established its Range Office in South Waziristan to extends its operation in newly merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has established its Range Office in South Waziristan to extends its operation in newly merged districts of the province.

Divisional Forest Officer D I Khan, Khan Malook inaugurated the new office of Wildlife Department at Dranzinda Sub-Division (Ex. FR Sherani).

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer, Khan Malook said Wildlife Department was extending its operation to merged districts of KP.

In this regard, he continued, department is in process of hiring 650 staff members to man offices and protect wild species in the region.

The mountainous range of Sulaiman has rich biodiversity and harbor globally significant species of animals and plants like Chalgoza pine, he added.

He said the officials deputed at Range Office will perform their duties with full dedication for protection and conservation of wild species of the region.

On this occasion, Chief of Sherani, Sardar Abad Khan Sherani honoured the guests with traditional lungi.

Bakht Muhammad Khan Sherani has been posted as Range Officer Wildlife FR Drazinda sub-division, South Waziristan.

