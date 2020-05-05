KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has seized a lion cub of African origin in Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has seized a lion cub of African origin in Kohat district.

Muhammad Ali, Conservator Wildlife Department told media on Tuesday that on a tip-off about presence of a tiger in an under-construction building of Kohat Oil Refinary, a raid has been conducted by wildlife staff on the compound and recovered a lion cub of African origin.

He said case has been registered against accused Raheel Sheikh under KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Muhammad Ali said the lion cub with one year plus age would not be returned and the accused would be dealt according to the law.

The Conservator appreciated Commissioner, DPO and Deputy Commissioner Kohat for their cooperation with wildlife department during the successful raid on Monday night.

He also applauded the timely action of Kohat Wildlife staff for the successful raid besides safe recovery of the lion.

