UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Wildlife Dept Seizes Lion Cub In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has seized a lion cub of African origin in Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has seized a lion cub of African origin in Kohat district.

Muhammad Ali, Conservator Wildlife Department told media on Tuesday that on a tip-off about presence of a tiger in an under-construction building of Kohat Oil Refinary, a raid has been conducted by wildlife staff on the compound and recovered a lion cub of African origin.

He said case has been registered against accused Raheel Sheikh under KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Muhammad Ali said the lion cub with one year plus age would not be returned and the accused would be dealt according to the law.

The Conservator appreciated Commissioner, DPO and Deputy Commissioner Kohat for their cooperation with wildlife department during the successful raid on Monday night.

He also applauded the timely action of Kohat Wildlife staff for the successful raid besides safe recovery of the lion.

App/fam

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Kohat 2015 Media

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

2 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

2 minutes ago

Caution essential for asthma patients due to coron ..

34 seconds ago

Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension o ..

35 seconds ago

Africa's Coronavirus Tally Tops 46,000 - WHO

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.