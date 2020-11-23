KP Wildlife deptt busts national network of poachers, seizes leopard skin, derivatives

Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has busted a national network of traffickers involved in smuggling and supply of leopard skin and their derivatives from mountainous region to major cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has busted a national network of traffickers involved in smuggling and supply of leopard skin and their derivatives from mountainous region to major cities.

The seizure was made by Mansehra division of Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

"Two persons namely Ghulam Mustafa resident of Muzafarabad area and Sajid of Manshera Tehsil have been arrested from Balakot By-pass road along with skin of leopard and its derivatives," informed Syed Taimoor Ali Shah, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer Manshera Division.

Talking to APP from Manshera, Taimoor informed that both the arrested culprits have confessed their crime, are put behind the bar and were presented before the court on Monday.

The Wildlife Department, Taimoor continued, made this achievement after a long struggle and hard work. We were behind the gang of traffickers for the last several months and succeeded in busting them by using shady buyer of leopard skin.

The department is also investigating to find out other members of the network operating in Manshera and other parts of the country and abroad, he went on to say.

The Wildlife official said the arrested culprits are claiming that the leopard was killed in Azad Kashmir region, but they are of the opinion that the wild cat has been gunned down in Gari Habibullah area of Manshera.

He said an year earlier a highly educated youth was arrested from the same area along with leopard skin and body parts after which the department was working to find out the main group of poachers.

The department is keeping strong vigil on such elements and will investigate to find other members of the group to curb this illegal practice of killing of endangered wild species and trade of their body parts, Taimoor vows.