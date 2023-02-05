KP Wildlife Deptt holds ceremonies to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Sunday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and extended their support and unity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In connection with the day, all the district offices including DIKhan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, Dir Upper, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Peshawar Zoo and Wildlife Headquarters organized ceremonies in their offices that were participated by the staff members and general public.

Speaking at the events, the speakers reaffirmed their pledge to stand by their Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

They demanded the international community and United Nations to take serious notice on the Indian atrocities in IIOJK that killed a total of 707 innocent Kashmiris including 141 custodial killings or fake encounters from August 05, 2019, till October 27, 2022.