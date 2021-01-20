UrduPoint.com
KP Wildlife Deptt Seizes Hundreds Of Caged Birds, Arrests Two Poachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning confiscated hundreds of birds being brought from Punjab to provincial metropolis (Peshawar) for illegal business of caged birds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning confiscated hundreds of birds being brought from Punjab to provincial metropolis (Peshawar) for illegal business of caged birds.

Two poachers were also arrested and booked under (52/28 & 53/28) of KP Wildlife & Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The action by Wildlife Department officials was taken in early morning in pursuance of the directives of Chief Conservator Wildlife KP, Dr. Mohsin Farooq over a complaint about sale of cage birds in Peshawar.

The confiscated birds included 700 plus wild Mayna (Acridotheres Tristis) and 10 wild Starling (Sturnus vulgaris) being kept in five wooden boxes.

Sub-Divisonal Wildlife Officer (SDWO) Peshawar, Naveed Ahmad, Incharge Field Staff and Vigilance Incharge, Imranullah raided various potential areas at Haji Camp and Lahore Adda Bus Stand of Peshawar.

Two passenger coaches arriving from Sargohda and bearing registration numbers (SCS-951 Punjab & FDS-7676 Punjab) were containing wooden boxes full of birds which were confiscated on the spot.

The arrested poachers are identified as Imtiaz son of Wazir Muhammad resident of Mardan and Muhammad Imran son of Noor Qadar resident of Mardan.

The seized birds were later shifted to Peshawar Zoo and were released in air in presence of staff of Wildlife Department.

