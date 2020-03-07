KP Wildlife deptt sells Markhor hunting permits for record high revenue of 0.5m dollars

The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has sold four permits for Markhor hunting under the Trophy Hunting scheme for a record high revenue of US dollar 502,500, showing an increase of US dollar 160,500 as compared to previous year revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has sold four permits for Markhor hunting under the Trophy Hunting scheme for a record high revenue of US Dollar 502,500, showing an increase of US dollar 160,500 as compared to previous year revenue.

This year during the hunting period starting from November 2019 to March 2020, the department also set a record of selling a single hunting permit at the rate of US dollar 150,000, informed Muhammad Niaz, DFO Wildlife Extension KP.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Niaz said annual revenue through sale of Markhor Trophy Hunting is showing increase by each passing year.

For the first time when the scheme was launched in 1990 the hunting permits were sold at price of US dollar 15000 and later gradually the amount increased as foreign hunters kept on coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hunting of the wild goat having long spiral horns.

Niaz apprised APP that KP Wildlife Department is pioneer of Trophy Hunting Scheme launched for conservation of Markhor and Ibex in its habitats at Chitral and Kohistan districts.

With the passage of time the scheme has shown very good results as population of Markhor which was around 960 in 1990 has now reached to over 5500 in 2018.

"Once Markhor was critically endangered wild specie in Pakistan, but due to proper conservation efforts based on monetary gains through sale of hunting permits to foreign hunters, the country has now largest population of the animal," Niaz claimed.

The Markhor is now also witnessed by local people in areas which were not its habitat like Swat district, he added.

He also informed that since 1990 a total of 74 permits have been issued for trophy hunting of Markhor, generating a revenue of 3.898 million US Dollars as share of local communities while 0.974 million US dollar as share of KP government.

Under the scheme a sense of ownership is being provided to communities as 80 percent of revenue generated is spent on development schemes in respective areas of hunting through mutual understanding of local elders. Twenty percent of the revenue generated goes into national kitty.

President Gahirat Conservancy Chitral, Faizur Rehaman when contacted told APP that people of the area are very happy over launching of trophy hunting programme.

Through this programme, communities are benefiting in all fields including health, education, and social sector.

The amount we receive as our share from trophy hunting programme are being spent on awarding scholarships to brilliant student. Funds are raised for providing healthcare to those ailing persons who cannot afford it, he added.

"People are now become aware of the benefits of conservation scheme and extend care to wild species and foreign hunters in a manner as they care for their own children which is a key behind successful�protection of Markhor and other wild species in the area," Fazlur Rehman remarked.