KP Wildlife Notifies Rules To Prevent Illegal Hunting Of Migratory Birds
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has notified guidelines to protect and conserve ducks and waterfowls from illegal hunting as migratory season has been started from September 1.
According to a notification issued by Chief Conservator Wildlife Department KP, Dr. Mohsin Farooque, a complete ban has been imposed on use of electronic calls and decoys for trapping of birds.
No hunting is allowed after the sunset and before dawn (first light), the office order reads.
Hunting is allowed only on three days in a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Septemebr 1 to March 16, 2025.
Anyone found to be involved in hunting in any prohibited day shall be immediately fined in according with relevant laws.
Maximum bag limit shall not exceed `Five Birds’ of all species o ducks per gun per day, the order continued.
The migratory birds hunting rules have been sent to all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Conservator Forest, all DFOs and Conservators Wildlife department from strict compliance.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Muzaffargarh stresses quality education in schools2 minutes ago
-
Seven unauthorized clinics sealed at Topi2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner discussed problems with teachers, heads of hospitals2 minutes ago
-
BISE Multan announces Inter-II results12 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates two mega projects in city12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for responsible use of service12 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested from Saudi Arabia12 minutes ago
-
School staff suspended for early closure22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 16 properties22 minutes ago
-
KMU explores establishment of Health Sciences Campus in Mohmand district32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for arrangements of Rabi ul Awal42 minutes ago
-
Local gas production stands at 3200 MMCFD: NA told42 minutes ago