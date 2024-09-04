KP Wildlife notifies rules to prevent illegal hunting of migratory birds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has notified guidelines to protect and conserve ducks and waterfowls from illegal hunting as migratory season has been started from September 1.

According to a notification issued by Chief Conservator Wildlife Department KP, Dr. Mohsin Farooque, a complete ban has been imposed on use of electronic calls and decoys for trapping of birds.

No hunting is allowed after the sunset and before dawn (first light), the office order reads.

Hunting is allowed only on three days in a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Septemebr 1 to March 16, 2025.

Anyone found to be involved in hunting in any prohibited day shall be immediately fined in according with relevant laws.

Maximum bag limit shall not exceed `Five Birds’ of all species o ducks per gun per day, the order continued.

The migratory birds hunting rules have been sent to all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Conservator Forest, all DFOs and Conservators Wildlife department from strict compliance.