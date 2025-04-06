KP Will Host Major Climate Summit To Address Environmental Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to address the country’s escalating environmental challenges, a major climate summit is being planned for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to become the largest of its kind in Pakistan’s history.
The initiative, led by Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, is titled as `Metrix Pakistan Climate Change Summit’ and will focus on climate awareness, policy dialogue, and collaborative action.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Nisar called the summit a “turning point for Pakistan’s environmental future.”
“We can no longer afford to treat climate change as a distant threat,” he said. “It’s already disrupting lives, economies, and ecosystems. This summit is a call to action for every policymaker, innovator, and citizen to come together,” Hassan emphasized.
The summit, one of three being planned in the province, will gather national and international experts, researchers, youth leaders, and development partners to drive solutions for climate resilience and sustainability.
It also aims to strengthen grassroots climate movements and connect them with government and institutional support.
Nisar shared that detailed proposals have already been submitted to the relevant department, and discussions with relevant ministers are underway.
“We’ve received encouraging responses. The government recognizes the urgency of this issue and is keen on collaboration,” he noted.
In addition to panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, the event will also feature the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards, which will honor individuals and organizations making impactful contributions to environmental protection and climate adaptation within the province.
Metrix Pakistan has previously organized successful events promoting youth leadership, technology, and innovation in underserved regions. With this summit, the organization shifts its focus to one of the most pressing challenges of the century.
“This is more than an event—it’s a movement,” said Nisar.
“We urge both local and international communities to support this initiative. Climate change affects us all, and it’s only through unity and bold action that we can safeguard our future.”
Recent Stories
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 miscreants arrested in Hangu and Kurram operations6 minutes ago
-
Tabeer Foundation distributes Ramadan food packages worth Rs 5 million across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
KP will host major climate summit to address environmental challenges6 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts cleaning of Cricket stadium ahead of PSL matches16 minutes ago
-
RSGEN urges KP govt to enhance girl's education budget, involve them in budget planning16 minutes ago
-
Financial assistance to needy kicks off under new rates: Malik Iftikhar16 minutes ago
-
PFC to showcase Pakistani craftsmanship at ‘Build Your House Exhibition 2025’ in Doha26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200 litre adulterated food36 minutes ago
-
Public support crucial to tackle challenges: Attaullah Tarar46 minutes ago
-
CM stresses role of sports in promoting peace, development46 minutes ago
-
Three of a family hit to death46 minutes ago
-
Green and clean Pakistan initiative takes root in Kohat56 minutes ago