KP will host major climate summit to address environmental challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to address the country’s escalating environmental challenges, a major climate summit is being planned for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to become the largest of its kind in Pakistan’s history.

The initiative, led by Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, is titled as `Metrix Pakistan Climate Change Summit’ and will focus on climate awareness, policy dialogue, and collaborative action.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Nisar called the summit a “turning point for Pakistan’s environmental future.”

“We can no longer afford to treat climate change as a distant threat,” he said. “It’s already disrupting lives, economies, and ecosystems. This summit is a call to action for every policymaker, innovator, and citizen to come together,” Hassan emphasized.

The summit, one of three being planned in the province, will gather national and international experts, researchers, youth leaders, and development partners to drive solutions for climate resilience and sustainability.

It also aims to strengthen grassroots climate movements and connect them with government and institutional support.

Nisar shared that detailed proposals have already been submitted to the relevant department, and discussions with relevant ministers are underway.

“We’ve received encouraging responses. The government recognizes the urgency of this issue and is keen on collaboration,” he noted.

In addition to panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, the event will also feature the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards, which will honor individuals and organizations making impactful contributions to environmental protection and climate adaptation within the province.

Metrix Pakistan has previously organized successful events promoting youth leadership, technology, and innovation in underserved regions. With this summit, the organization shifts its focus to one of the most pressing challenges of the century.

“This is more than an event—it’s a movement,” said Nisar.

“We urge both local and international communities to support this initiative. Climate change affects us all, and it’s only through unity and bold action that we can safeguard our future.”