KP Wins Pakistan's Best Pavilion Award At Lok Mela
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has won the best Pavilion award at the folk festival Lok Mela, marking the third consecutive year that the province has claimed this prestigious title.
The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Lok Mela in Islamabad, where Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jami, was the chief guest.
Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, received the award on behalf of the province.
The event, held at Shakarparian, featured a vibrant and colorful awards ceremony.
The ceremony celebrated the participation of all provinces, with awards given to outstanding pavilions, artists, and performers. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was once again recognized for having the best pavilion, making it the first province to win this honor for three consecutive years. Sindh was also awarded for having an excellent pavilion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM satisfies with economic stability, investment boom2 minutes ago
-
All possible facilities to be provided for promotion of Tennis: Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, fog forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
12th edition of IDEAS-24 to kicks off on Tuesday at EXPO Centre2 minutes ago
-
Eight vocational centers to be established in Skardu : Minister12 minutes ago
-
PEC to launch free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers12 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
SCP Rejects 50% Vote Threshold Petition12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s US lobbying agreement slammed as a “Grave Betrayal” of national interests22 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab Programme in Sialkot reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Three impersonators arrested32 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Jamrud firing32 minutes ago