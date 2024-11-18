Open Menu

KP Wins Pakistan's Best Pavilion Award At Lok Mela

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KP wins Pakistan's best pavilion award at Lok Mela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has won the best Pavilion award at the folk festival Lok Mela, marking the third consecutive year that the province has claimed this prestigious title.

The award was presented at the closing ceremony of the Lok Mela in Islamabad, where Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jami, was the chief guest.

Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, received the award on behalf of the province.

The event, held at Shakarparian, featured a vibrant and colorful awards ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated the participation of all provinces, with awards given to outstanding pavilions, artists, and performers. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was once again recognized for having the best pavilion, making it the first province to win this honor for three consecutive years. Sindh was also awarded for having an excellent pavilion.

