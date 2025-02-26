KP Witnesses Heavy Rainfalls As Dir Upper Receives 61mm Of Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced heavy rainfall, with the Meteorological Department report saying on Wednesday that district Dir Upper recorded the highest rainfall of 61mm while Dir Lower received 48mm rain.
The report further states that in the last 24 hours, various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received significant rainfall. It said Kalam recorded 46mm, Balakot 45mm, and Cherat 44mm. In the provincial capital, Peshawar, 41mm of rain was recorded near the airport, while the city itself saw 31mm of rainfall.
In the northern areas, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, and Patan received 40mm of rain each, while Mir Khani and Bajaur recorded 37mm each.
Bacha Khan Airport and Landi Kotal received 35mm, Parachinar 31mm, and Malam Jabba 30mm. Other districts, including Kohat (27mm), Takht Bhai (25mm), Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Risalpur, and Mardan (12mm each), also received rainfall.
Additionally, snowfall was recorded in Chitral, Skardu, Astore, and Drosh. Chitral saw 5.5 inches of snow, Skardu 4.72 inches, Astore 3.93 inches, and Drosh 1.18 inches of snowfall.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted further rains and snowfall in the mountainous areas over the next 24 hours. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.
