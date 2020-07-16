UrduPoint.com
KP Witnesses Sharp Decline In Coronavirus Cases: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province has reached 71 percent while positive cases rate has come down from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Briefing media at Directorate of Information and Public Relations here, he said coronavirus cases were on the rise during the last two months but now steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, health department and people's cooperation, the number of coronavirus patients have been decreasing day by day.

He said that the provincial government has conducted 5,000 tests in areas with a population of one million and provided timely medical facilities to coronavirus patients adding that the manner in which the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the corona pandemic was commendable.

"Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics staff are our frontline heroes who are risking their lives to provide medical care to patients" Kamran added.

He said that Dr. Faisal Sultan, Focal Person of the Prime Minister for COVID19 and Interior Minister Ejaz Shah had appreciated the steps taken for COVID19 by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and expressed satisfaction over the situation so far.

He said that the helpline 1700 has got a positive response from the public. A large number of people are not only getting information and help regarding COVID19 but also getting guidance on other issues.

Kamran Bangash said that since April 2020, the helpline service has received more than 2 lakh 74 thousands calls in which 136,239 people have received information and help about coronavirus.

He said the opposition has tried to misguide the public about KP govt performance but the people are aware of the positive and sincere steps taken by the government for curbing corona.

"The epidemic is not over yet and the fight is still going on. Making social distance during Eid-ul-Adha is imperative so that the government's hard work and care may not be wasted" he added.

He said that in order to protect the people, the Govt has closed specific hotspots as part of a strategy and did not lock down up to two and a half percent of the population at a time, that's why the smart lockdown has yielded good results.

He said that smart lockdown was carried out in 18 different areas across the province on Wednesday adding that so far smart lockdown had been implemented in 144 affected areas across the province and the number of affected people in these areas is 3 lakh 78 thousand 687 and three thousand 614 houses have been isolated in these areas.

He said that along with health department relief, excise, local govt and information dept have played an effective role in corona pandemic.

Talking about Information and Public Relations Dept's performance, he said that it will be modernized and staff would be trained accordingly.

