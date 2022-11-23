KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on Prevention of Violence Against Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The women members of provincial assembly (MPAs) from both sides of the divide on Wednesday warned to mark a protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over undue delay in formulation of rules under "Prevention of Violence Against Women Bill" despite the passage of two-year of the bills.

It was decided in a meeting of KP Assembly Standing Committee on Population Welfare, chaired by PPP Member and chairperson of the committee Nighat Orakzai.

The members of the committee expressed grave concern over non-formulation of the rule on the important issue and decided to stage a sit-in in front of the cabinet room during the upcoming cabinet meeting to mark their protest and force the cabinet to take decision over the matter.

The committee members also urged Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue orders to compile the rules as soon as possible and approve them in the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier the meeting discussed appointments, transfers and other important administrative issues related to the Population Welfare Department. The committee chairperson Nighat Orakzai directed that academic credentials, residential certificates and other information of recently appointed family welfare workers in the Population Welfare Department should be submitted in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly, Shagufta Malik, Humira Khatun, Sameera Shams, Basirat Bibi, Madiha Nisar, Asia Khattak, Naima Kishor and Afrin Bibi besides Secretary and Director General Population Welfare, Social Welfare Department, Law Department.