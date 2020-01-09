KP working on draft of new industrial policy: Abdul Karim Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan has said the provincial government was working on the draft of the new industrial policy that will prove a milestone in the sustainable economic development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan has said the provincial government was working on the draft of the new industrial policy that will prove a milestone in the sustainable economic development of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding Industrial Policy 2020 for the province which was attended by Secretary Industries and Commerce Aamir Latif besides the representatives of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar.

During the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hassan Daud Butt briefed the meeting in detail regarding the Industrial Policy 2020.

He said that efforts have been made in the new policy to guarantee maximum simplification of procedure and granting of various incentives to investors.

During the meeting, the special assistant stressed the need for the development and promotion of SMEs in the merged districts and directed that in light of the recommendations of investors consultations should be held with all stakeholders.

Beside, the revival of the closed industrial units, he also directed the establishment of new industrial estates in the province.

He assured that the promulgation of the new industrial policy would accelerate the pace of industrial development in the province and would brighten investment opportunities.

The special assistant appreciated the Board of Investment and its team and directed the finalization of the new industrial policy after consultations with all stakeholders.