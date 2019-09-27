KP would be the next economic hub of the country, says Taimur Saleem Jhagra

(@imziishan)

KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the next economic hub of the country, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) with upcoming initiatives has the potential to revive the local economy, create jobs for the youth, improve Ease of Doing Business and attract local and foreign investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the next economic hub of the country, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) with upcoming initiatives has the potential to revive the local economy, create jobs for the youth, improve Ease of Doing Business and attract local and foreign investment.

He expressed these views while talking to the CEO of KP Board of Investment and Trade Mr. Hassan Daud Butt, who met the finance minister along with KP-BoIT team here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

During the meeting matters related to trade and investment in KP were discussed in detail. While briefing the minister about the role and tasks of KP-BoIT, CEO Hassan Daud Butt said that board of investment and trade is dedicated to achieve economic prosperity and growth by attracting local as well as foreign investment in the province.

KP-BoIT has brought together dynamic board members and actuated a team that comprises eminent personnel of public and private sectors.KP-BoIT is also involved in the identification of economically viable and doable projects in various sectors and facilitating with pre-investment process, such as acquisition of land, obtaining NoCs, and pro-actively engaging with the concerned departments in order to facilitate the investors for the early implementation of projects, he maintained.

The CEO further said that KP-BoIT aims to flourish and revive investment climate of KP and turn it into lucrative investment friendly destination and providing one-window operation by proactively engaging with the stakeholders.

The minister finance appreciated the efforts of CEO and his team and directed CEO that all efforts to be made to ensure Ease of Doing Business so that local as well as foreign investors are facilitated and their handholding is done at all levels while dealing with the stakeholders.

The minister also wished that the scope of work of KP-BoIT should further be refined and he assured his full support for that to the CEO.

Taimur Jhagra said we aim at creating congenial atmosphere for economicgrowth, industrialization and trade and business activities in the province. Provincial government will continue with embarking the reforms agenda and come up to the expectations of the masses.