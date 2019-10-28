KP Youth Affairs Directorate shifted to Hayatabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Office of the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been shifted from sports Complex Peshawar Saddar to Phase-7 Hayatabad.

Therefore, all official correspondence will be made on the new address: "Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Plot 28 Street-I Secotr-E-8 Phase-7 Hayatabad Peshawar".

It was notified through a circular issued here by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.