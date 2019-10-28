KP Youth Affairs Directorate Shifted To Hayatabad
Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:48 PM
The Office of the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been shifted from Sports Complex Peshawar Saddar to Phase-7 Hayatabad
Therefore, all official correspondence will be made on the new address: "Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Plot 28 Street-I Secotr-E-8 Phase-7 Hayatabad Peshawar".
It was notified through a circular issued here by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.