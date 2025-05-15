KP Youth Leader Praised For Role In Pak-India Misinformation War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 08:03 PM
A young digital activist, entrepreneur and the founder of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, has been recognized by provincial authorities for his work in countering misinformation and supporting digital literacy initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A young digital activist, entrepreneur and the founder of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, has been recognized by provincial authorities for his work in countering misinformation and supporting digital literacy initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Over the past eight years, Hassan has worked with government departments, universities, police, and administrative officials to help streamline official communication channels and improve public access to verified information.
His efforts gained national attention during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, when he supported government bodies in responding to false narratives and disinformation campaigns.
Hassan said he provided direct assistance to 20 out of 32 deputy commissioners in the province, as well as several commissioners and senior police officers.
“Through Metrix Pakistan, we built fact-checking tools and strengthened the digital communication capacity of public offices,” he told reporters.
Among his contributions is the Metrix Pakistan Fact Check WhatsApp channel, which delivers timely and verified news updates. Mr Nisar also said he had supported over 2,000 women in identifying and removing impersonation accounts from social media platforms.
His work has been acknowledged by both the Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Pakistan needs youth like Hassan Nisar—dedicated, visionary, and committed to national service through digital literacy and civic innovation,” said Governor KP in a recent statement. The Chief Minister described him as “a role model to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” during a public address in January 2025.
In addition to receiving official letters and souvenirs from provincial leaders, Nisar has also been awarded certificates of recognition by over 20 deputy commissioners.
Recent Stories
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree
7 held with 90 litres of liquor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 minutes ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 minutes ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions3 minutes ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi3 minutes ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war3 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion3 minutes ago
-
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case3 minutes ago
-
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures8 minutes ago
-
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz7 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree24 minutes ago
-
7 held with 90 litres of liquor24 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister chairs 59th BOD's meeting of PHA Foundation24 minutes ago