KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A young digital activist, entrepreneur and the founder of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, has been recognized by provincial authorities for his work in countering misinformation and supporting digital literacy initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over the past eight years, Hassan has worked with government departments, universities, police, and administrative officials to help streamline official communication channels and improve public access to verified information.

His efforts gained national attention during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, when he supported government bodies in responding to false narratives and disinformation campaigns.

Hassan said he provided direct assistance to 20 out of 32 deputy commissioners in the province, as well as several commissioners and senior police officers.

“Through Metrix Pakistan, we built fact-checking tools and strengthened the digital communication capacity of public offices,” he told reporters.

Among his contributions is the Metrix Pakistan Fact Check WhatsApp channel, which delivers timely and verified news updates. Mr Nisar also said he had supported over 2,000 women in identifying and removing impersonation accounts from social media platforms.

His work has been acknowledged by both the Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Pakistan needs youth like Hassan Nisar—dedicated, visionary, and committed to national service through digital literacy and civic innovation,” said Governor KP in a recent statement. The Chief Minister described him as “a role model to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” during a public address in January 2025.

In addition to receiving official letters and souvenirs from provincial leaders, Nisar has also been awarded certificates of recognition by over 20 deputy commissioners.