KP Youth Parliament passes historic resolution on Girls’ Secondary Education, gender parity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Youth Parliament of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed its first-ever resolution calling on the provincial government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility under Article 25-A by improving gender parity in education and increasing financial allocations—especially for girls’ secondary education.

The resolution, presented by Aayan Khan, Information Secretary of the Youth Parliament, was unanimously approved by the house.

The resolution asks the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prioritize inclusive and gender-responsive education policies and ensure that adolescent girls are not left behind due to lack of access, facilities, or safety.

The passed resolution will now be submitted to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Mr. Faisal Khan Tarakai, Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, for their consideration.

The Youth Parliament considers girls’ education to be central to the province’s development agenda. With growing concerns over school dropouts among girls at the secondary level—mainly due to social, financial, and infrastructural barriers—the Parliament believes that increasing public investment and adopting inclusive strategies is essential to bridge the education gap.

Mr. Ikhtiar Wali, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, praised the Youth Parliament’s initiative, stating:“Empowering girls through education is key to achieving social progress. Educated girls lead healthier, more productive lives, and uplift their families and communities.

This resolution reflects the growing awareness among our youth about the value of gender equity in education.”

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, also expressed strong support for the resolution and emphasised the need for resource mobilisation:“Financing girls’ secondary education is not just a policy issue—it’s a social justice imperative.

We must take young girls onboard when designing education reforms to ensure their voices and needs are reflected in decision-making processes.”

This resolution by the Youth Parliament reflects the potential and leadership role of young people in shaping public policy and advocating for the rights of the most marginalized.

It sends a powerful message that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are ready to hold the government accountable and stand for the rights of every girl to education.