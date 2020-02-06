UrduPoint.com
KP Zakat Council Approves Release Of Funds To All Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:05 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat, Usher Council has approved release of zakat fund across the province and all districts would receive its share in proportion to its population

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat, Usher Council has approved release of zakat fund across the province and all districts would receive its share in proportion to its population.

The approval was given during 52nd meeting of the council held here Thursday. The council on the directives of the KP Chief Minister also approved reforms in light of the recommendations of the Provincial Reformative Committee.

Besides, Secretary Zakat Usher and Social Welfare, Mohammad Idrees, Additional Secretary Zakat Fayyaz Khan, Deputy Secretary Shabir Ahmad and members of the council attended the meeting.

The meeting increased annual stipend of the deserving persons from Rs.12000/- and Rs.24,000/ under which 27,767 deserving families would be paid a stipend of Rs.24.000/- per annum.

The council also increased the annual financial assistance of the students of intermediate level from Rs.

12,000/- to Rs.24,000/- while the financial assistance of the students of religious teaching institutes was also increased. Under the new decision the students below Daur-e-Hadith would get Rs.24,000/- while students of the upper level would get Rs.36,000/-.

Similarly, the meeting also increased financial assistance in head of dowry from Rs.20,000/- to Rs.30,000/-. The Zakat, Usher Council also approved Zakat Chairmen for districts Hangu and North Waziristan.

Addressing the meeting, the Secretary Social Welfare, Mohammad Idrees said that special concentration would be given to the newly merged districts in zakat fund. He directed the authorities to accelerate the process of the provision of online data of those taking benefit of medical treatment from zakat fund.

