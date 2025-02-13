KP Zakat council directs immediate distribution of funds to deserving individuals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council, Imtiaz Khan, has expressed serious concern over the delay in the formation of local Zakat committees at the district level and directed their immediate activation within a 10-day period.

He emphasized the need to ensure transparency in the distribution of Zakat funds to deserving individuals.

The directives were issued during a meeting chaired by Imtiaz Khan, which was attended by members of the Provincial Zakat Council, District Zakat Chairman Peshawar, former Member of National Assembly Sajid Nawaz Khan, and other concerned officials.

The meeting focused on the reconstitution of Zakat committees at the district level, their performance and the timely distribution of funds.

Chairman Imtiaz Khan directed that local Zakat committees be fully activated within 10 days across all districts of the province. He stressed that the distribution of Zakat funds should begin immediately to support deserving individuals.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of transparency in the allocation and distribution of Zakat funds to ensure that the assistance reaches those who need it most.

The Provincial Zakat Council has already released Rs 128.

11 million to the district Zakat committees. Chairman Khan instructed that these funds be transferred promptly to provincial-level hospitals and other deserving institutions without any delay.

The meeting also discussed the reconstitution of Zakat committees at the district level to improve their efficiency and performance.

"The delay in the activation of local Zakat committees is unacceptable. These committees play a vital role in ensuring that Zakat funds reach the deserving individuals in a transparent and timely manner. We must act swiftly to address this issue and ensure that the funds are distributed effectively."

The Chairman also urged the district committees to prioritize the immediate distribution of funds to hospitals and other institutions providing essential services to the underprivileged.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the needy through the Zakat system and ensuring that the process remains free from corruption and mismanagement.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for swift action to activate the committees and ensure the efficient distribution of Zakat funds across the province.