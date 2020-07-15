UrduPoint.com
KP Zakat Council For Getting Encroached Lands Of Zakat Deptt Vaccated

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushar Council in its 58th meeting held here under the chairmanship of Omar Farooq Wednesday called for getting the encroached lands of Zakat department vacated and using it for commercial purposes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushar Council in its 58th meeting held here under the chairmanship of Omar Farooq Wednesday called for getting the encroached lands of Zakat department vacated and using it for commercial purposes.

The meeting noted that 22 Kanal of land of Zakat Department was encroached in Hayatabad Phase-3 in Peshawar and if the land is used for commercial purpose the revenue could be spent for welfare of destitute and poor people.

The members of the council expressed concern over suspension of Zakat fund disbursement and said that Zakat fund was specified for treatments and financial support of poor people and it should not be suspended by any means.

The meeting approved delimitation of local Zakat committees to Village Council and Neighbourhood Council level and also directed the department to propose recommendations for collecting Ushar.

The Council members also directed the department to prominently display the Names of deserving people who receive Zakat. Later Fateha was offered for the deceased mother of council member Ayaz Khan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Zakat and Ushar Idrees Khan, Deputy Secretary Zakat Fayyaz Khan, Secretary Admin Mubashir Khan, members of the council Maulana Kafil, Shaukat Ali, Ishaq Qureshi, Dr Riffat Aziz, Shqufta Gul and officers of Zakat and other line departments.

