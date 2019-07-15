UrduPoint.com
KP Zakat Usher Council Approves Rs 1356 Million Budget For Year 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Zakat Usher Council has approved Rs 1356 million budget for the year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Zakat Usher Council has approved Rs 1356 million budget for the year 2019-20.

This year seven merged tribal districts are also included in the budget. The approval was given in 46th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat Usher Council held in the Benevolent building under the chairmanship of Chairman Provincial Zakat Council Khan Akbar Khan.

The meeting was attended by member provincial Zakat Council that include Dr.

Maulana Muhammad Ismail, Maulana Muhammad Kafeel, Engineer Omar Farooq, Dr Riffat Aziz, Secretar Zakat Ushar and Social Welfare Development , Muhammad Idress Khan. Deputy Secretary Shabir Khan and other concerned officials.

The Council also reviewed progress on decisions taken at 45th meeting. Under the Khyber Pakthkunkhwa Zakat Usher Act 2011, the council was bound to prepare and approve budget.

Other important issues also came under the consideration in the council meeting.

