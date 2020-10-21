UrduPoint.com
KP ZUC Approves Accelerated Distribution Of Zakat Funds

Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usher Social Welfare Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Wednesday said all obstacles in release of Zakat funds would be removed and accelerated distribution of Zakat would be ensured at all cost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usher Social Welfare Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Wednesday said all obstacles in release of Zakat funds would be removed and accelerated distribution of Zakat would be ensured at all cost.

The 62nd meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usher Council was held here Wednesday with its Chairman Engineer Umer Farooq in the chair.

The meeting besides others also attended by Zakat and Usher Social Welfare Secretary Manzoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary Fayyaz Khan, Mubashar Raza and members.

The meeting approved the recommendations for extending the date of distribution of Zakat funds to November 30th.

The matters relating to resignations of Chairman District Zakat Committee, DI Khan and Shangla districts were also discussed and later accorded approval to the resignations.

The meeting approved appointment of Zakat officers, internal audit officers and field clerks in newly merged districts, reformation of Zakat committees in Peshawar and Kurram and new delimitation for Zakat distributions. The meeting also approved monthly salaries for the staff to be appointed.

The meeting laid emphasis on issues being faced by the deserving people in hospitals and other health organizations.

