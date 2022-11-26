UrduPoint.com

KPBC Demands Approval Of Lawyers Protection Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KPBC demands approval of Lawyers Protection Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of All Pakistan Lawyers organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) here on Saturday demanded immediate approval of the Lawyers Protection Act by the national assembly to protect the lawyers' community.

Vice Chairman Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon chaired the meeting while lawyers throughout the country participated including vice chairmen of KPBC from Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, and AJK.

The participants also demanded all inspector generals of police in the country to immediately appoint a DIG rank focal person in all provinces, including AJK for contacting him in target killing and other security matters.

The meeting insisted on holding a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and filling up vacant posts of judges on a seniority basis in Peshawar, Lahore, Sindh and Islamabad high courts.

It said that governments should ban the re-appointment of all government employees including judges and excessive protocols of bureaucracy should be ended "to save national resources".

