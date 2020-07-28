UrduPoint.com
KPBOIT Discusses Engagement Of Potential Builders In NPHP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

KPBOIT discusses engagement of potential builders in NPHP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Monday held a meeting with potential builders and developers of KP for participation in undertaking the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

The meeting chaired by Abdul Karim, Special Assistant to CM on Industries deliberated on engagement of potential builders and developers interested in public private partnership arrangements for housing and infrastructure development works in Prime Minister's NPHP.

Top potential builders and developers of KP along with the concerned departments of provincial Government participated and discussed different modalities in the light of draft incentives to be given by Federal Government for under taking of the NPHP.

Deputy Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Major General Amer Aslam briefed the meeting, about the NPHP initiative the incentives being given by Pakistan Government to builders and developers for execution of NPHP.

At the end of briefing question and answer session was held with private builders which were answered by Deputy Chairman, NPHP in detail.

The Chief Minister' aide appreciated KPBOIT for such kind of meeting in which number of developers, builders, concerned Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NPHP were invited.

He also acknowledged that KP was the pioneer province to engage private sector developers and builders in this initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Deputy Chairman NAPHDA also appreciated KPBOIT's initiative and said this was very first meeting arranged by any Province for NPHP.

At the end of session it was decided that a team of private builders and developers would visit NPHP for a meeting with Chairman NPHP for further detailed discussion and KPBOIT would facilitate and made arrangements for the meeting.

