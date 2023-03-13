UrduPoint.com

KPBOIT Organises Orientation Session On Ease Of Doing Business By SECP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KPBOIT organises orientation session on ease of doing business by SECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) on Monday organised an orientation session on ease of doing business and role of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The officials of SECP gave a detailed presentation about various initiatives, services and procedures for ease of doing business during an interactive session.

Director Business Facilitation KPBOIT appreciated SECP efforts in capacity building of the government officials and urged for continued support in facilitation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Government

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

15 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

15 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

15 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

15 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

15 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.