KPBOIT organises orientation session on ease of doing business by SECP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) on Monday organised an orientation session on ease of doing business and role of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The officials of SECP gave a detailed presentation about various initiatives, services and procedures for ease of doing business during an interactive session.

Director Business Facilitation KPBOIT appreciated SECP efforts in capacity building of the government officials and urged for continued support in facilitation.