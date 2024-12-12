Open Menu

KPC Always Played Key Role In Promoting Democracy: Mayor Karachi

Published December 12, 2024

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Karachi Press Club is our historical heritage, and we must all work together to preserve it as the Press Club has always played a key role in promoting democracy and advancing democratic traditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Karachi Press Club is our historical heritage, and we must all work together to preserve it as the Press Club has always played a key role in promoting democracy and advancing democratic traditions.

He expressed these thoughts during the inauguration of the newly constructed lawn at Karachi Press Club, alongside his brothers, Ali Wahab Siddiqui and Saad Wahab Siddiqui.

This lawn has been named after the parents of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Wahab Siddiqui and renowned politician and former Member of National Assembly Fauzia Wahab.

The Mayor said that even today, KPC is the voice of the oppressed, and all political and non-political parties raise their voices for their rights at Karachi Press Club.

On this occasion, the President of Karachi Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Joint Secretary Muhammad Moonis, Senior Director Media Management KMC Ali Hassan Sajid, and other officials, members of the governing body, and a large number of Karachi Press Club members were present.

Mayor Karachi was also awarded honourary membership of Karachi Press Club.

Mayor Karachi stated that in 1975, his father became a member here, and it was from here that his father progressed.

His connection with the club remained even after his father’s passing, and he and his mother used to come here to distribute press releases.

He said that whatever service he can provide to the journalist community and whatever role he can play, he will continue to do so. It is our duty to serve the people and the city with the opportunity that Allah has granted us. He expressed that it is an honour for him that the Press Club has named the lawn after his parents.

He further said that when he learned that the KPC lawn was to be constructed, he decided to build it at his own expense with the help of his brothers. Today, this dream has been realized.

Mayor Karachi emphasized that journalists spend more time at the club than at home, so the Press Club should provide them with the best possible facilities.

He acknowledged that media professionals have a very responsible job, and after fulfilling their duties, they spend time at the club to relax.

On this occasion, the Mayor Karachi also presented commemorative shields to Director Parks Nadeem Hanif, Manager Karachi Press Club Aqeel Ahmed, Adnan, Shah Murad, Mali Imran, Nadeem Ashraf, and others.

