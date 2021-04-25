KPC awards 30 female journos for noteworthy contribution in media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :To acknowledge noteworthy contribution in media industry and to encourage the female journalists, Karachi Press Club has given awards to over 30 female members of the KPC.

The award ceremony was held at KPC the other day while the life time achievement award was delivered to senior journalist Musarat Jabeen at her home.

The female journalists who received the award for noteworthy contribution included Ghazala Aziz, Khalida Haq, Rizwana Naqvi, Zarnageen Ghatala, Syeda Shahla Hasan Rizvi, Fatima Saleem, Beena Khan, Seema Shafi, Muna Siddiqui, Mahim Maher, Rabab Ibrahim, Maria Ismail, Nusrat Zehra, Ishrat Jehan, Sidra Dar, Moniza Inam, Munazza Zuberi, Uneeba Waqar, Faryal Arif, Afshan Subohi, Asmat Zubair,Faryal Rasheed, Asifa Idrees, Munazza Siddiqui, Nadira Mushtaq , Nazish Aiyaz, Malka Afroz Rohila and Asmat Sabir.

In the category of emerging talent in journalism awards were given to Sanober Shaikh, Kulsoom Jahan, Sanovia Chaudhry and Kashmala Najeeb.

Addressing at the occasion as chief guest PML Functional's member Sindh Assembly Nusrat Sahar Abbasi felicitated the female journalists and stated that female journalists like other professions has earned a good name by their hard work, determination and commitment in the challenging field of journalism.

PTI's MPA Dr. Seema Zia felicitated KPC for organizing such an event and said that journalism particularly the reporting was a difficult profession but women with their commitment and capability of facing challenges proven their mettle. "The hard work of female reporters really inspires me", she added.

President KPC Fazil Jameeli highlighted the important role of female in the media and said that Karachi Press club extends honour and importance to female journalists.

"There was a time when female journalists were limited only to magazines but now they had assumed different roles", Jameeli said and added that women should also take proactive part in journalistic organizations as well.

Secretary KPC Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Sheema Sidiqui and Fahmida also lauded the services of female journalist. Rizwan Bhatti assured that KPC would continue the awards in future to honour the senior and emerging journalists.

Later, traditional gifts of Ajrak were presented to Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and Dr. Seema Zia.