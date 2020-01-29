UrduPoint.com
KPC Condemns Continued Denial Of Internet To Media Outlets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued denial of internet services to media organizations and working journalists in the Kashmir Valley and asked the Indian government to restore them immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued denial of internet services to media organizations and working journalists in the Kashmir Valley and asked the Indian government to restore them immediately.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the KPC's office-bearers and special invitees, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the internet ban had been in place for 25 weeks, as a result of which media institutions and their personnel have been put to great difficulty. It said that the Indian government's refusal to restore internet services to media organizations and journalists was being seen as a deliberate attempt to stifle the press in the occupied territory.

Pointing out that the Indian Supreme Court in its January 10 verdict had defined access to Internet as a constitutionally guaranteed right, the statement said the Indian government had taken no steps to ensure that this right was available to media fraternity in the Kashmir Valley.

"The government has singled out media organizations and journalists by not restoring their internet. There has been no direction to service providers about restoring internet services to media houses and journalists," it said.

The KPC further said that in the recent decision on restoration of 2G internet services, the authorities did not take into consideration net neutrality and instead white-listed 301 websites. "The majority of local, national and international news websites are not among these white-listed websites. It is quite strange to understand the process or the yardstick adopted for white-listing the websites," the statement said.

