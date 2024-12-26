KPC, JKFMA celebrates 148th birthday of founder of Pakistan with exceptional zeal & fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK, Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) convener, on Wednesday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan and paid glowing tribute to the great leader of the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

The largely attended ceremony is the ample proof of Kashmiris ever-lasting, heartiest, deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan, their ultimate destination in all respects, observers said.

