Open Menu

KPC, JKFMA Celebrates 148th Birthday Of Founder Of Pakistan With Exceptional Zeal & Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM

KPC, JKFMA celebrates 148th birthday of founder of Pakistan with exceptional zeal & fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK, Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) convener, on Wednesday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan and paid glowing tribute to the great leader of the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

The largely attended ceremony is the ample proof of Kashmiris ever-lasting, heartiest, deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan, their ultimate destination in all respects, observers said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Jammu Muslim Media All Love

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

2 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

2 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

2 hours ago
 Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

2 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

2 hours ago
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

2 hours ago
 SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECP ..

SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; compe ..

Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan