KPC organises "Shah Latif Rawadari Conference"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Karachi Press Club in collaboration of Sindh Culture department organized "Shah Latif Rawadari Conference" here at KPC on Saturday to spread message of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity propagated by great poet of Sindh Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Addressing the conference, Qaumi Awami Tahreek chief and intellectual Ayaz Latif Palejo said the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is aimed at spreading message of love, unity and brotherhood.

Reciting verses of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Allama Iqbal, Galib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz that stressing for love to the human being.

Palejo said there is a dire need of forging unity among the communities.

He said Latif prayed for the prosperity of Sindh and the while globe.

Eminent film star Mustafa Qureshi said Bhittai was poet of the world.

Though he wrote poetry in Sindh but his message is for all people living in the world.

Scholar Naazir Mehmood shed light on Shah Bhittai's poetry with reference to the historical back ground of Sindh.

Writer and scholar Inam Shaikh said Shah Latif introduced heroes of the Sindh to the preceding future generations and his poetry focused on brotherhood.

Eminent writer and scholar Jami Chandio congratulated the KPC and its Cultural Committee for organizing such program which is the need of the hour.

He stressed the need to follow the message of love and tolerance by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

A large number of literary figures, poets, journalists, and political workers attended the conference.

Later, shields and traditional gifts of Ajraks were presented to distinguished guests.