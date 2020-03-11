KPC to hold condolence meeting for journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Press Club Wednesday announced will hold a condolence meeting for Hasan Mansoor and Ghulam Mustafa here at Ibrahim Jalees Hall on Monday (March 16).

Hasan Mansoor, a seasoned journalist associated with a local daily was passed away last Thursday while G.M Farooq working for a local tv channel died of fatal injuries during a road accident just a day earlier leaving behind the journalist community in a shock.