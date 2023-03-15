KPCE-CVE, IMS inks MoU for capacity building of staff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCE-CVE) here on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) to conduct skill development courses for capacity building of staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCE-CVE) here on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) to conduct skill development courses for capacity building of staff.

Speaking about the MoU, Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the KPCE-CVE, said, "This MOU is intended to train officers shortlisted by the KPCE-CVE to enhance their research skills and other management capabilities for future endeavours adding the total duration of the training shall be two to three months.

The IM Sciences will provide training to up to 20 officers of the centre for excellence on countering violent extremism, focusing on four modules, including Introduction to Basic Laws, Data Collection Tools and Techniques, Analysis Tools and Techniques, and Report Writing.

Director IM Sciences, Prof Dr Usman Ghani expressed his pleasure in partnering with the KPCE-CVE said that IMS is leading provider of training courses in peace and conflict studies, advance research methods and techniques. "The MOU signing ceremony was attended by relevant officials, including the Director of IM Sciences, Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, Director General KPCE-CVE Dr. Qasim Khan, and Chief Coordination Officer Dr. Ayaz Khan.